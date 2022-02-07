Sonos (SONO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonos stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. Sonos has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonos stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Sonos worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

