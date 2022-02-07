Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stake Increased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 814.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 1.28% of Southwest Gas worth $51,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

