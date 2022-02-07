S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $414.39 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.37 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.