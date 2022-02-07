S&P Global (SPGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&P Global stock opened at $414.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.68. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $322.37 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

