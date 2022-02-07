SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 389,308 shares.The stock last traded at $24.40 and had previously closed at $24.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBND. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $338,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.