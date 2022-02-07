SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after buying an additional 679,708 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,212,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 186,054 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,717,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after acquiring an additional 144,488 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $125.29 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.83.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

