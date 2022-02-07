Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $88.00. 695,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,439. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,389,000 after purchasing an additional 94,179 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,808,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

