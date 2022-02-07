Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $20,415.61 and $5.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 51% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.90 or 0.00310553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001139 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

