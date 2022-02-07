Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $49.39. 2,111,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,297. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

