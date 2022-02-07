Splintershards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.27 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $57.28 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004279 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008093 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

