SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Lifted by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 9.7% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $61,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,274 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after acquiring an additional 244,854 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.18. 11,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

