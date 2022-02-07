SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on the stock.

SSPG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.44) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.04) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.48) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 348.44 ($4.68).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 269.30 ($3.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.59. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.37).

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 18,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,482.12). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,104 shares of company stock worth $4,002,992.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

