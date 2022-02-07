SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.71) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSPG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 333 ($4.48) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.04) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 348.44 ($4.68).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 269.60 ($3.62) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.59.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 18,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,482.12). Insiders have acquired a total of 18,104 shares of company stock worth $4,002,992 over the last 90 days.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

