SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 333 ($4.48) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.44) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 348.44 ($4.68).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 269.60 ($3.62) on Monday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.37). The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 257.59.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,482.12). In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,992.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

