S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 24th

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 110.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

