S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 24th

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

STBA stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

