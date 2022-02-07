Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.20) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($8.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 588.43 ($7.91).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 555 ($7.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £17.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 471.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 458.07. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.46) and a one year high of GBX 564.40 ($7.59).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

