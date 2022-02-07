Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Steel Dynamics worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 64.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $58.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.