Stephens Raises Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $30.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target increased by Stephens from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.03.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Schneider National by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

