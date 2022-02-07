STERIS (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STE opened at $225.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.03 and a 200 day moving average of $224.18. STERIS has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get STERIS alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.