Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $779.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,544 shares of company stock valued at $892,614. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 44.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 51,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 174.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

