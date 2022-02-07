Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $526.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post sales of $526.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.00 million and the highest is $539.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $352.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 426,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,120,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 515,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,458. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

