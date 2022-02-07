Steven N. Baruch Sells 15,188 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MSM opened at $81.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.