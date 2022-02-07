Stewart Information Services (STC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE STC opened at $73.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.65%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STC. BTIG Research began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

