Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$66.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ATSAF stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

