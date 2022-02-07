StockNews.com Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Sell

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

HR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

NYSE HR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,791. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

