StockNews.com Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Sell

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
HR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.
NYSE HR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,791. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48 and a beta of 0.60.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
