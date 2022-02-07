StockNews.com Downgrades L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to Hold

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.27.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.67. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $181.60 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

