StockNews.com Downgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to Buy

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

National Instruments stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,178 shares of company stock worth $977,023. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,198 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 77,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

