StockNews.com Downgrades Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) to Hold

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,806,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after buying an additional 236,534 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,626,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after buying an additional 213,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

