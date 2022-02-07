StockNews.com Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Hold

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.50.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

