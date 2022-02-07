StockNews.com Lowers Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Buy

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $234.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

