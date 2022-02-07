StockNews.com Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Hold

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYNA. Cowen lifted their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.
NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $210.10 on Friday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.74.
In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $895,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,848 shares of company stock worth $7,605,491. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
