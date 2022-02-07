StockNews.com Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Hold

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYNA. Cowen lifted their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $210.10 on Friday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.74.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $895,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,848 shares of company stock worth $7,605,491. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

