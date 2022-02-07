StockNews.com Upgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to “Buy”

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

FWRD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $75.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

