StockNews.com Upgrades Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to “Strong-Buy”

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,235 shares of company stock valued at $701,493. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

