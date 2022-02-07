StockNews.com Upgrades Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to “Buy”

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.
Sonic Automotive Company Profile
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.
