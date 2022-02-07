StockNews.com Upgrades Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to “Buy”

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 267,763 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after buying an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 35.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

