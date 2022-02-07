Storj (STORJ) Trading Up 21.5% Over Last Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Storj has a market capitalization of $523.09 million and $31.87 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00110239 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 383,543,681 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

