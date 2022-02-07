Strategic Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,820 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 356.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 201,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.73. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

