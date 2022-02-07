Strategic Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,807,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $254,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $241.96 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.48 and its 200 day moving average is $201.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.