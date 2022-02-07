Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys 24,506 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.