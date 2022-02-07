Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.79. Stride posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. Stride has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $38.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,967 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 577,161 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

