Sunriver Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479,289 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility comprises about 3.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Verra Mobility worth $22,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,223,000 after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $10,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 54.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 477,611 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 111.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 864,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 455,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.2% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,941,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 240,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.20. 4,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.