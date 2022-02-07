Sunriver Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I comprises about 0.0% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,367,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,742. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

