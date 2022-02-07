SureRemit (RMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,716.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. SureRemit has a market cap of $375,221.63 and approximately $1,716.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00052365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.06 or 0.07158964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,650.57 or 0.99943555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00053616 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006561 BTC.

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

