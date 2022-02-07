Susquehanna Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $160.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.00.

SWKS stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day moving average of $165.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,221. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $80,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

