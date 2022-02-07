SVB Leerink Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $45.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

BSX opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,629,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

