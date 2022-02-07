Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) PT Lowered to SEK 200 at Societe Generale

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.90.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

