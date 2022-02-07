Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

NYSE:SYF opened at $42.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

