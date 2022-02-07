Taconic Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,948,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NUAN stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -615.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $5,486,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,616 shares of company stock valued at $77,384,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

