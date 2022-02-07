Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 977.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8,845.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 994,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TEO opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.43. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $990.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

