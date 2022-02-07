Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,056,000 after purchasing an additional 70,604 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY opened at $417.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.30. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $354.17 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

